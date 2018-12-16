2 men face multiple charges in connection with string of bank robberies

Two men are facing multiple charges in connection with a string of bank robberies across the city.

Four of the robberies occurred over a two days in November, while three were allegedly committed on Dec 3, according to police.

Toronto police said that between Nov. 15 and Nov.16, a bare-faced man wearing black gloves entered four separate bank branches.

Once inside, he waited in line with his hooded top pulled over his head. He then approached the teller and handed them a hold-up note demanding a large sum of money, indicating that he had a gun, and threatened to shoot them.

On each occasion, the man obtained a quantity of money before fleeing, police said, adding that the same man entered three additional bank branches in the city's east-end on Dec. 3 and made similar demands.

Police said during one of the robberies, the man pointed a firearm at two of the bank's customers, demanding money.

After robbing the banks, the man fled in a stolen vehicle which was driven by an accomplice, police said.

In one instance, police were called and responding officers pursued the men but they abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Following a foot chase, police located the driver of the get-away vehicle – a 21-year-old man of no fixed address. Six charges, including three counts of robbery while armed, were laid against him. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

The second man, a 19-year-old from Kingston was located and arrested on Dec. 13, police said. He faces nine charges including four counts of robbery and theft over $5,000. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Dec. 14.