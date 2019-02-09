Man arrested for allegedly crashing stolen bulldozer into Scarborough home

Toronto police arrested a man who allegedly drove a stolen bulldozer into a family's home in Scarborough and then fled inside the machine on Saturday.

Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto that the man, who investigators believe was intoxicated at the time of the incident, will face charges.

DAMAGE OCCURRED: <br>Macey Av + Danforth Av<br>-Officers have located the bulldozer<br>-Stolen from a construction site<br>-Driver also located<br>-Investigators believe he was intoxicated at time of incident<br>-He is now in custody<br>-Taken to hospital for minor injuries from collision<br>^dh —@TPSOperations

Officers were originally called to the home near the corner of Danforth and Macey avenues around 1 p.m.

No one inside the house was injured, but the vehicle broke through a wall, leaving bricks on the ground and what appears to be part of a basement exposed. A man was sleeping in the basement when the home was struck.

Police initially said they believed that two men were driving a machine produced by the company Bobcat. But Hopkinson said police are not looking for another suspect.

The bulldozer was stolen from a nearby construction site, he explained. The man was taken to hospital for treatment of a head wound he sustained during the collision.

A relative of the family who lives in the home told CBC Toronto at the scene that they're not sure what to do next.

"We need some advice from the city," said the man. "We are innocent people. We work hard … We want real justice."

Hopkinson could not say what specific charges the man will face. However, impaired driving will not be among them, as bulldozers do not fit the description of a motor vehicle in the Criminal Code.