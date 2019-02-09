Skip to Main Content
Man arrested for allegedly crashing stolen bulldozer into Scarborough home

Man arrested for allegedly crashing stolen bulldozer into Scarborough home

Toronto police arrested a man who allegedly drove a stolen bulldozer into a family's home in Scarborough and then fled inside the machine on Saturday.

Police believe the man was intoxicated at the time of the incident

CBC News ·
The collision left a large hole in the wall of the home. (Yanjun Li/CBC )

Toronto police arrested a man who allegedly drove a stolen bulldozer into a family's home in Scarborough and then fled inside the machine on Saturday. 

Const. David Hopkinson told CBC Toronto that the man, who investigators believe was intoxicated at the time of the incident, will face charges.

Officers were originally called to the home near the corner of Danforth and Macey avenues around 1 p.m.

No one inside the house was injured, but the vehicle broke through a wall, leaving bricks on the ground and what appears to be part of a basement exposed. A man was sleeping in the basement when the home was struck. 

Police initially said they believed that two men were driving a machine produced by the company Bobcat. But Hopkinson said police are not looking for another suspect.

The bulldozer was stolen from a nearby construction site, he explained. The man was taken to hospital for treatment of a head wound he sustained during the collision. 

A relative of the family who lives in the home told CBC Toronto at the scene that they're not sure what to do next.

"We need some advice from the city," said the man. "We are innocent people. We work hard … We want real justice."

Hopkinson could not say what specific charges the man will face. However, impaired driving will not be among them, as bulldozers do not fit the description of a motor vehicle in the Criminal Code. 

Police have taped off the side of the house after the crash. The impact left bricks strewn on the ground outside. (Yanjun Li/CBC )
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us