Memorial set up for 2-year-old boy who died after falling from North York apartment

Community members have set up a small but growing memorial for a two-year-old boy who died on Tuesday after falling from the 14th floor of an apartment building in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood.

Several people stopped by the heart-shaped memorial to lay flowers, toys and candles outside of the building on Driftwood Avenue.

Residents who spoke to CBC Toronto said the community is devastated. One neighbour who knew the family said the boy's death hit close to home for him because he has a toddler as well.

"This whole situation is incomprehensible. I just saw the father and his boy last week. I have a one-year-old boy and I just got so emotional about this. It's incredibly tragic and sad," he said.

Toronto police continue to investigate the incident. Officers were called to the building around 5:30 p.m.Tuesday for reports that a child was lying on the ground. He was then taken to SickKids hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At the time, police said they were investigating whether the boy fell out of a window or from a balcony. They do not know how long he had been lying on the ground.

A passerby reported finding the child lying on the grass suffering from severe injuries.

So far, no witnesses to the fall have come forward and it is unclear exactly what time it took place, police said.

Another resident said she saw the mother run to the ambulance after entering the apartment complex.

Toronto police investigate the scene outside of an apartment building on Driftwood Avenue where a two-year-old boy fell to his death from the 14th floor. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

She said paramedics and police opened the door for the mother and the ambulance immediately left to go to the hospital.

Residents said the building replaced all the windows and installed protective screens with latches for safety more than year ago