Makeshift memorial grows outside Oshawa, Ont., home where 5 killed in apparent murder-suicide

Flowers, candles and stuffed toys are piling up outside a two-storey brick house in Oshawa, Ont., the day after five members of a family died in an apparent murder-suicide.

Durham Regional Police homicide detectives continue to sift through the scene in the city east of Toronto, looking for clues as to why the killings early Friday morning took place.

Four males and one female were found dead in the home. At least two of the dead were young people under the age of 18, police said.

Police allege that the lone shooter was Mitchell Lapa, 48, a relative of the family who was an "uninvited person to the home."

Lapa, of Winnipeg, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. A vehicle with Manitoba licence plates that was registered to Lapa was found at the scene. It was towed away on Friday.

Police said they are not looking for any other suspects and there is no ongoing threat to community safety.

Passersby dropped off flowers on the front lawn of the home in memory of the family on Saturday. Local residents say the family was well loved in the community.

The identities of the four family members who lived at the home and were killed will be released following a post-mortem and after next of kin are informed, police said.

Family, friends and neighbours told CBC News on Friday that the occupants of the house were Chris and Loretta Traynor and their four children: Sam, Brad, Adelaide and Joseph.

CBC News has learned that Chris Traynor and three of the children — Brad, Adelaide and Joseph — were killed while Loretta Traynor survived the shooting, and their son Sam was not at home at the time of the incident.

Police have said a 50-year-old woman survived with a gunshot wound to her leg, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Her injuries were considered serious but non-life threatening on Friday.

The shooter is believed to be Loretta Traynor's brother, according to an online obituary posted in 2019 for their father.

Const. George Tudos, spokesperson for the Durham Regional Police Service, said on Friday that several callers reported hearing gunshots inside the residence, located near the corner of Harmony Road and Parklane Avenue, at about 1:20 a.m.

Tudos said police are awaiting confirmation on the ages of the victims from the coroner.

A memorial is also growing outside of Monsignor Paul Dwyer Catholic High School in Oshawa, where Chris Traynor was a teacher. The school is part of the Durham Catholic District School Board.

Traynor is listed as a staff member on the school's website. He was also a baseball coach, according to Baseball Oshawa.

A GoFundMe Campaign has been launched to support the family.

