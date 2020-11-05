Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Iranian activist Mehdi Amin

A woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 58-year-old Mehdi Amin, York Regional Police say.

Investigators announced the charges in a news release issued Thursday morning, and said they had recovered a vehicle connected to the case.

Police were first called to Amin's home in Markham on Oct. 21. His body had been discovered inside.

According to the news release, the missing vehicle was found in Toronto on Oct. 30. Then on Nov. 4, Charmaine Anne Guisalta, who police say is also known as Charmaine Anne Samonte, was arrested.

Police say the 27-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Investigators say that while the investigation is ongoing, they do not believe there is any connection between Amin's political views and his death. He was a well-known Iranian dissident and activist.

"There are also no public safety concerns for the community as investigators are not looking for additional suspects in this case," police said in the news release.

Investigators did not say if the accused and the victim were previously known to each other.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.