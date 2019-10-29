Hundreds protest Toronto library event featuring controversial speaker

Hundreds protested outside a Toronto library on Tuesday evening ahead of an appearance by a controversial speaker who has sparked tensions with the city's LGBTQ community.

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) has faced weeks of backlash after agreeing to rent space to a third-party event featuring feminist writer and activist Meghan Murphy. Murphy was set to speak at the Palmerston library branch at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Murphy has argued that "allowing men to identify as women" undermines women's rights, and that transgender women should not be allowed in women's spaces.

Her appearance has been widely condemned by authors, politicians and members of the city's LGBTQ community.

But the library has defended its decision to allow the event, saying it has an obligation to protect free speech and that Murphy's appearance does not violate TPL's policy on renting space for community events.

"Megan Murphy has never been charged with or convicted of hate speech as defined in the Criminal Code of Canada," the library said in a statement.

Mayor John Tory has said he was "disappointed" in the library's refusal to cancel the event.

An online petition that has garnered more than 8,000 signatures claims the library is providing space to hate speech.

"Offering Murphy a platform means denying the resources and promise of safe and equitable space to trans communities," the petition reads.

Police spokesman Const. Victor Kwong says officers will be inside and outside the event in order to "keep the peace."