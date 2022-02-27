Skip to Main Content
Hundreds converge on downtown Toronto ahead of march against Russian invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of people have gathered in downtown Toronto on Sunday ahead of a march to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The event, billed as "Mega March for Ukraine," is set to begin at 2 p.m. at Yonge-Dundas Square. It has been organized by  the Toronto branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

Demonstrators are expected to march south on Yonge Street, then west on Queen Street West until they reach Nathan Phillips Square. Speakers are expected to address the crowd in the square.

