Meet the 'Vanwives': Barrie, Ont. couple travels the world in their 92-square-foot van

With a pressurized water system, built-in thermostat and solar powered electrical — the 2006 Mercedes Sprinter Jazmyn Canning, 26, and Crystal Drinkwalter, 25, now call their home is hardly without its perks.

But with just 92 square feet to share between them and their two Australian shepherds, Bella and Izzy, Canning says it can definitely feel "cozy."

The pair wouldn't give it up, though, now one year into an adventure exploring places they'd never imagined.

"It makes it worthwhile, like all the lows, and then you reach like this beautiful spot that you get to call your backyard … you get to enjoy the entire thing and just really be present," Canning said.

Just inside the van's door is the couple's kitchen and pantry. On either side, the driving quarters and the living/sleeping area. (Submitted by Crystal Drinkwalter + Jazmyn Canning)

"We tend to hang out at spots where we can have the doors open and the dogs can run free," Drinkwalter added.

"It's not so much about being in the van. It's about being outside and enjoying our time in nature."

The duo started their travels on Feb. 8, 2019, buying and retrofitting a van to drive out west.

They landed in Tofino, B.C., where they worked as waitresses, pocketing every penny thanks to their vehicle-turned-home (and a kind woman who offered them a cheap parking spot).

Now, they're headed to the southern tip of Argentina, chronicling their travels as the 'Vanwives' to about 10,000 followers on their YouTube and Instagram pages.

The van's living space, complete with two benches and a table, converts to sleeping quarters in the evening. (Submitted by Crystal Drinkwalter + Jazmyn Canning)

"I've had people say they've always wanted to travel and were too nervous to travel to certain countries and that we're two females doing it, [so] they think they can now," Canning said.

She says their adventures have also been an inspiration to others in the LGBT communty.

"We had a girl actually put a note on our van ... saying, like, 'Thank you for being present in the LGBT community of travelling.'"

"And being public about it," Drinkwalter said.

The couple says they hope they continue to inspire through their photos and videos, encouraging others who might be interested in making a lifestyle change.

From a van to a home

Something potential travellers might be curious about, the duo said — how to turn a van into a comfortable place to call home.

The women combined their funds and spent about $14,000 on the vehicle itself, then added another $10,000 in retrofits.

The couple spent thousands converting their 2006 Mercedes Sprinter into their dream home on wheels. (Submitted by Crystal Drinkwalter + Jazmyn Canning)

The price is worth it, Drinkwalter said.

"You want to be comfortable when you're living like this. You need to have everything that you need."

Using other YouTube videos as guides, they added all of the essentials: a kitchen with a built-in cooktop and fridge, benches that convert into beds, and plenty of storage.

Ensuring comfort for everyone, the dogs got beds too.

"We had to make it feel homey. I often forget that I'm in a metal rectangular box," Canning said.

The kitchen includes a built-in cooktop, sink with pressurized water and multiple storage nooks. There's also a fridge inside the white wooden bin. (Submitted by Crystal Drinkwalter + Jazmyn Canning)

Canning and Drinkwalter also learned how to do their own electrical and plumbing so they could heat and cool the space, charge their devices and cook meals easily.

They also added decorative elements, like wood panelling, and purchased a solar shower for bathing on-the-go.

They've travelled through much of Canada, down the U.S. west coast and are now making their way through Mexico.

"We love this lifestyle. It is an adjustment, of course, but you have to learn how to work around each other," Drinkwalter said.

"We've seen things and done things that we would have never been able to do if we were only able to stay for a few weeks. Also, the idea of minimalism. This is all of our belongings ... and it's just a really good feeling knowing that we kind of have a small footprint."

The couple wanted to share their story on social media so others might be inspired to explore different ways of living. (Submitted by Crystal Drinkwalter + Jazmyn Canning)

The pair will take the next year or so to travel to Argentina, and from there, they'd like to continue on to another continent.

One year in, it's an experience Drinkwalter doesn't want to end any time soon.

"It's definitely changed our life, and it's a good feeling."