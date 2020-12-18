Meet the Mounted Unit: Why Toronto police say they need their horses now more than ever

Perched atop an 1,800 pound horse, Sgt. Alan Spratt's eyeline is more than two-and-a-half metres high, giving him a unique perspective when it comes to seeing the city.

Spratt has spent the last three years policing this way with his partner Vimy Ridge, one of the oldest horses in Toronto police's mounted unit. He says the view is integral when it comes to searching for missing people, traffic enforcement and crowd control. But, ultimately the unit's main purpose is to prevent crime simply by being present.

"We're highly noticeable, we're highly visible. Through our presence we want to prevent crime by being out there in the first place," Spratt said. "A lot of people really take notice and it has a big impact."

Officers with the mounted unit say their field of view atop a horse allows them to search for missing people easier and catch drivers using cellphones or not wearing seatbelts. (Grant Linton/CBC)

The mounted unit was established in 1886 and now consists of 40 officers and 25 horses, who form a true partnership.

Const. Laurie Braida says the bond with her horse is one of the most rewarding parts of the job. She says forming and nurturing that relationship begins by taking part in the horse's daily routine of feeding, grooming and stall cleaning.

"It translates into your riding. The more the horse can trust you, the better relationship you're going to have," she said. "I rely on him as much as he relies on me."

To become a member of the unit, horses must be large in stature and calm in demeanour. Training takes anywhere from six to 12 months, and includes a sensory component that introduces the horses to different experiences they may encounter while on the job like construction vehicles, sirens and, for some reason, skateboards.

"You never know what's going to spook a horse," Spratt says.

Sgt. Alan Spratt says 311 will clean up the horses' manure on the road if they are called by a resident. (Angelina King/CBC)

The horses live at the unit's stables at Exhibition Place and are taken out every day for exercise. Once a year, they get two weeks of vacation at a farm where they relax.

They retire around the age of 20.

It's not uncommon to see the horses leave their mark on city streets in the form of manure. Spratt says not to worry, it's not toxic.

"It's basically unprocessed grass and water," he said.

Spratt says if manure is left on the road 311 can be called to clean it up. If it's on private property, a trail, path or sidewalk, it's the officers' job.

Cost, relevance and questions

The mounted unit's annual budget of $5.5 million is just a sliver of the services' total 2020 budget of $1.076 billion. The overwhelming majority of the unit's costs go to officers' salaries. The unit budgeted to spend around $132,000 this year on animal care supplies and material.

The unit's cost is nearly equal to the new spending Toronto's mayor promised in this year's budget to help tackle gun violence from a community-based approach. It also costs $1 million more than last year's four-month project combatting gun violence , which included funding from all three levels of government.

Const. Doug McCaw says horses bring a sense of calm to a hostile situation. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Given the conversations surrounding defunding or cutting the police budget , critics such as former mayor and coordinator of the Toronto Police Accountability Coalition John Sewell, question whether the unit is still relevant.

"In terms of defunding police, if you want to reduce the budget, I think you'd want to look at the mounted unit. There's no question about that. It doesn't seem that it's central to how policing operates today," he said.

Sewell says he isn't sure if it's time to do away with the unit, but says it'd be helpful if the public knew more about its operations.

"Let's get some information. What are they doing? Let's get some real sense of that," he said. "Do they issue tickets? And if so, what for?"

Sgt. Alan Spratt, pictured with his horse Vimy Ridge, says the main goal of the Toronto police's mounted unit is to prevent crimes from happening by creating a highly visible presence. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Toronto police's communications department wouldn't provide the number of tickets issued by the unit saying that information would have to be accessed through a freedom of information request.

But Spratt says while mounted officers carry tickets and occasionally write them up, they typically dispatch other officers to issue them since they're printed out using a computer in a police car.

'Absolutely' still relevant

Spratt argues the unit is "absolutely" still relevant. He says during a typical four-hour patrol, officers are called upon a handful of times usually to help with traffic enforcement, searches and crowd control.

Spratt says there's a lot an officer can do on horseback that just can't be done on foot or in a vehicle.

He says it's the most effective tool the police have when it comes to crowd control because they are highly visible, create a large presence and a crowd can't turn on them the same way they could on foot patrol officers.

"A crowd can't move an 1,800 pound animal. They just can't do it," he said.

Most recently, the unit attended an anti-lockdown rally at Adamson BBQ to help control crowds and has continuously provided education on pandemic bylaws as well as enforced them.

Spratt says the unit cleared a path for ambulances — something it trains for — after a shooting in the crowd during the Raptors championship celebration parade.

Members of the mounted unit created a path for ambulances after shots rang out in the large crowd of the Raptors celebration parade on June 17, 2020. (CBC)

Const. Doug McCaw says the horses are known to help diffuse combative situations.

"I can't really explain it and I don't really even understand it, but we can go into a hostile area at times and it just starts to calm," he said. "It's remarkable."

Spratt recalls a fight on Queen Street West this summer and says when he showed up on horseback half of the people involved ran off, while the other wanted to pet the horse.

"The presence just seems to really change the dynamics in a positive way," he said.

Spratt says the unique field of view makes it easier for officers to search for missing people in rough terrain and transition from the street and sidewalks to ravines, parks and green belts.

It also comes in handy when checking to see if a driver is using their phone or whether they have their seatbelt on.

Building community bridges

McCaw has been with the unit for 12 of his more than 20 years of policing and says he's approached by the public the most while on horseback. He often patrols near SickKids hospital to allow children the opportunity to connect with the horses.

"It's been said 'there's something about the outside of a horse that's good for the inside of a person' and I've seen that," he said.

A group of school children stop to speak with mounted unit officers in Trinity Bellwoods Park on December 3, 2020. (Grant Linton/CBC)

Spratt says he wants the public to feel safe knowing the unit is patrolling in their neighbourhood to prevent crime. He says officers will often spend time in areas after there's been a shooting to ensure the community knows it's protected.

"The horse is a fantastic way to build a bridge between members of the public and the police, which is needed, I believe, as much now as it ever has been," Spratt said.