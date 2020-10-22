Meet Ajax's very own friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man
CBC Toronto's Meet the Neighbours series catches up with the man behind the mask running through Ajax
Look out! Here comes the Ajax Spider-Man!
Since March, there's been plenty of buzz as Spider-Man has been spotted running past suburban streets, through wooded trails, and along the waterfront in South Ajax.
Wayne Young is the man behind the mask, and has become somewhat of a local celebrity.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, he decided to pull out a Spider-Man costume he had worn from a previous 5K run and started running in it.
WATCH | Here's Ajax Spider-Man in action:
Soon, Ajax Facebook community groups were trying to figure who he was and how they could snatch a photo.
"It gave me a little bit of a purpose to get out there every weekend and see the smiles on their face," said Young.
"It actually energized myself and gave me hope and happiness... So, I just kept doing it."
As restrictions eased, Young started charting his route based on Facebook requests for photos and met many families in his community along the way.
How have you grown closer to your neighbours during the pandemic? We want to hear and share your stories as part of our Meet the Neighbours series. Send an email to torontotips@cbc.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.