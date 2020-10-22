Meet Ajax's very own friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man

Look out! Here comes the Ajax Spider-Man!

Since March, there's been plenty of buzz as Spider-Man has been spotted running past suburban streets, through wooded trails, and along the waterfront in South Ajax.

Wayne Young is the man behind the mask, and has become somewhat of a local celebrity.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, he decided to pull out a Spider-Man costume he had worn from a previous 5K run and started running in it.

WATCH | Here's Ajax Spider-Man in action:

Meet the man behind the Spider-Man costume who brings joy to his South Ajax community 4:19 Since March, South Ajax has been spinning with sightings of the superhero. As part of CBC Toronto’s “Meet the Neighbours” series, we catch up with the man behind the mask. 4:19

Soon, Ajax Facebook community groups were trying to figure who he was and how they could snatch a photo.

"It gave me a little bit of a purpose to get out there every weekend and see the smiles on their face," said Young.

"It actually energized myself and gave me hope and happiness... So, I just kept doing it."

As restrictions eased, Young started charting his route based on Facebook requests for photos and met many families in his community along the way.

