Metro Morning names Ismaila Alfa its new host

Ismaila Alfa is the new host of CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

Alfa, who has been hosting the show in recent weeks, officially begins at the end of August. He takes over from Matt Galloway, who now hosts The Current.

Alfa is coming to Toronto from CBC Winnipeg, and says he looks forward to exploring a city he's always loved from afar with fresh eyes. His first plan: plugging into Toronto's vibrant music scene.

Music, Alfa explains, has always been his way to connect with various communities to hear their concerns. He said he can't wait for the day when people come up to him in the crowd (after COVID-19, of course) to bring up possible stories and issues to cover.

"I want that relationship with the people of Toronto," Alfa said.

"I do feel this show is a major responsibility, and I'm ready to shoulder that," Alfa said.

At CBC Winnipeg, Alfa worked his way up from being an intern with no formal journalism training to hosting shows, including Scene, about arts and culture, and the afternoon show Up to Speed.

Alfa has also written several online pieces on topics like Black History Month and racism in his hometown since joining the public broadcaster in 2008.

A 'winding road' helps Alfa connect with audience

Alfa was born in Zaria, Nigeria, before moving to Edmonton at the age of eight. "I've had a winding road," he said with a laugh.

Ismaila Alfa and Christine Pattison show off a Jamaican dish after recording a feature interview about Black History Month in Winnipeg. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Those travels, Alfa said, will be key to connecting with the GTA audience — a huge portion of which has also moved here from other countries or places in Canada.

Sure, it might lead to some questions about Toronto that sound simple, but "sometimes simple questions bring about the most truthful answers," he said.

Alfa said he's looking forward to working with the show's award-winning team of producers, and looks forward to learning about Toronto's most intelligent and interesting people.

"The biggest and best place to do that is on Metro Morning," he said.

Alfa's official first dark-and-early morning in the host chair is Monday, August 24.