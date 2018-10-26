Meet Kira and Vasili - 2 new additions to the Toronto Zoo's big cat family

The Toronto Zoo officially welcomed two Amur tigers to its big cat family on Friday as part of a worldwide effort to save the species.

Kira and Vasili are six-year-old siblings. Kira means "mistress" or "ruler" and Vasili means "royal" or "kingly." They were born at the Calgary Zoo.

The Amur tiger, also often referred to as the Siberian tiger, is the largest member of the cat family and prowls the cold, mountainous regions of Russia's far east. But there are only an estimated 500 of them left, and the zoo has brought them to Toronto as part of the Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan.

Kira and Vasili are now occupying the same space at the zoo as the giant pandas did before they departed for Calgary. They'll stay in Toronto until they are ready to breed.

"They are very winter hardy, so they're going to be great animals for people to come to the Toronto Zoo and visit year-round," said Heather Kalka, the zoo's wildlife care supervisor.

"There's going to be some fantastic opportunities to see the Amur tigers enjoying the snow," she added.

Kalka says there's no plan yet to find breeding partners for Kira and Vasili but that might change in the future.

"Right now, we're just looking at housing them and providing them with a healthy and happy home so ... they're available if needed," she said.

Vasili is Kira's brother. There are only an estimated 500 Amur tigers left in the world. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Kira and Vasily are the first Amur tigers to take up residence in Toronto since 2012, but the zoo is no stranger to the species.

"We actually have been successful at breeding 19 of them in the past, and they were with us from 1974 until 2012, Kalka said.

The zoo hopes the Amur tiger exhibit will educate people about the plight of the species, which has long been the victim of poachers who after their pelts, and their internal organs for the folk medicine trade.

"One of the things that our visitors can do is just really be aware of the products they're purchasing."