Top doctors in Toronto, Peel Region, Ottawa ask province for stronger measures to slow COVID-19

Medical officers of health in Toronto, Peel Region and Ottawa urged the province on Monday to impose stronger public health measures immediately, saying a provincial stay-at-home order is needed now to curb COVID-19.

In a Sunday letter to Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Dr. Lawrence Loh and Dr. Vera Etches said stricter restrictions are required to "reverse the surge" of cases in their respective public health unit.

"A stay-at-home order issued by the province through an Emergency Order is necessary to prevent and mitigate large scale morbidity and mortality and irreparable strain on the health-care system," the letter reads.

"Stricter lockdowns have been shown to be effective in other countries to control transmission while vaccine campaigns progressed to achieve sufficient population coverage to suppress transmission."

The letter specifically asks Williams to issue a stay-at-home order.

The three medical officers of health also call for "enhanced" additional safety measures. These are: