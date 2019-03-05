Travel-related measles case confirmed in Toronto, others may have been exposed

Toronto Public Health is investigating a confirmed case of measles and warning that some people may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus.

Associate medical officer of health Dr. Vinita Dubey says the case involves an unvaccinated infant who recently returned to Canada with its family from a trip abroad.

The parents sought medical care for the baby at two doctor's offices and a Toronto hospital's emergency department, potentially exposing staff and patients in those locations to the disease.

Public Health warns people may have been exposed if they were in the following areas:

Scarborough Health Network, Birchmount Site, Emergency Department on February 28 between 5:12 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Huntingdale Medical Centre at 3061 Pharmacy Ave between 11:30 a..m. to 3:00 p.m. on February 26 and 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on February 28.

Watch for symptoms, Toronto Public Health warns

In a communique, Toronto Public Health warned physicians to be alert for patients presenting with key symptoms of measles, including high fever, cough, red eyes and a rash.

Dubey says anyone who may have been exposed should watch for signs and symptoms of measles. If symptoms develop, the individual should call before going to a health clinic to prevent possible exposure to others.