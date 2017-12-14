Health officials warn of measles exposure in Niagara and York regions

Health officials are warning the public about a confirmed case of measles in Niagara and York regions.

Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services is investigating a laboratory-confirmed case of measles after an area resident contracted the infection while travelling outside of Canada.

Anyone who attended the following locations at the times listed may have been exposed:

Exposure on April 28: Departing direct flight, Philippine Airlines in Manila Philippines, Flight #PR118 at 4:55 p.m. and arriving flight, Toronto Pearson International Airport, Terminal 3 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Exposure on May 1: Eastern Chinese Restaurant, 1 Stone Mason Dr., Markham between 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Exposure on May 2: Petro-Canada Convenience Store, 9249 Ninth Line, Markham between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Exposure on May 3: Niagara Health Welland Site Emergency Room, 65 Third St., Welland between 7 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. the following morning.

Officials are asking anyone who visited the listed locations to watch for signs and symptoms of the virus until May 23 and to ensure that their vaccinations are up to date.

"Symptoms of measles can include high fever, cough, runny nose, sore eyes or sensitivity to light, small spots in the mouth or throat and a red rash on the face or body" said Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region's medical officer of health.

Kurji advised anyone showing symptoms to seek health care as soon as possible and to alert their health-care provider or facility in advance to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to others.

The agency wants to make it clear that people who did not attend the above locations during the listed times are not at risk of exposure to the virus.