Lab-confirmed measles case in Peel Region, others may have been exposed

Peel Public Health (PPH) is investigating a confirmed case of measles and warning that some people may have been exposed to the highly contagious virus.

PPH says the case involves a child without a link to another case and no travel history.

Officials are now in the process of contacting people who may have been exposed to the virus.

A news release from Peel Region said members of the public may have been exposed at the following locations:

June 7, Walmart, 1500 Dundas Street E, between 12 to 5 p.m.

June 7, Grant's Foodmart, 3415 Dixie Rd, between 5 to 9 p.m.

June 9 and 10, Medical One Centre and Pharmacy For Family Practice and Walk-in Clinic, 620 Bloor Street, Mississauga, between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 to 6:30 p.m. on June 9, and 1 to 4:30 p.m. on June 10.

June 12, Trillium Health Partners Mississauga Site, 100 Queensway W, Emergency Department, between 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily to those who are not immunized or have not previously had measles. Infants under one year of age, unimmunized pregnant individuals, and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of complications.

Measles symptoms begin seven to 21 days after infection and may include: