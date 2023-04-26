Toronto Public Health investigating case of measles

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a lab-confirmed case of measles in an adult, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Public health is following up with known contacts who may have been exposed to the virus, which is a travel-related case, TPH says.

Anyone who was at the locations at the times listed at the bottom of this story should check their immunization record to ensure they and their family members have two doses of the measles vaccine, the news release reads.

"Anyone who has not had two doses of a measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV) or who has not had measles in the past is at risk of infection," TPH says.

But even those who are up to date on their vaccines should watch for symptoms, including cold-like symptoms, a high fever, red eyes, sensitivity to light, or a red rash lasting four to seven days, according to the news release.

Anyone with symptoms should not attend work or school and contact their health care provider immediately.

Infants under one year old, pregnant individuals and people with weakened immune systems can become very ill with the virus, TPH says. These people, their caregivers or parents who might have been at the below named locations when an exposure may have taken place should contact public health.

"Residents are reminded that the measles virus is circulating in many countries and that they should check to ensure they are protected against measles by getting vaccinated before travelling," the news release says.

TPH says the public may have been exposed in the following medical locations between April 14 and April 21: