Highway 401 westbound express lanes closed in Mississauga after transport trucks collide

A collision involving two transport trucks early Thursday left one man with life-threatening injuries and the westbound express lanes of Highway 401 closed in Mississauga.

The crash happened around 2 a.m., Peel paramedics said. One man was eventually airlifted to hospital with critical injuries.

A second man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Ontario Provincial Police have closed all westbound express lanes from Hurontario Street to the merger with collectors lanes west of Mavis Road.

Police have not said when the lanes may reopen to traffic.