Crown calls for consecutive life sentences for serial killer Bruce McArthur

Crown attorneys said Tuesday that convicted "sexual predator" and serial killer Bruce McArthur should be sentenced to six consecutive life sentences with no chance of parole for 50 years.

McArthur, 67, pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder last week.

However, two of the killings took place before 2011, when federal laws were introduced that allow for consecutive life sentences. For offences committed before the law went into effect, all life sentences and related parole ineligibility periods are served concurrently.

The murders of Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44, happened in 2010.

Crown attorney Craig Harper argued that McArthur's decision to plead guilty should not be considered a mitigating factor in the sentencing "when you take the enormity of McArthur's crimes" into account.

He also told Justice John McMahon that granting McArthur a parole hearing after 25 years means the families of McArthur's victims may have to face him again in court.

The Crown has avoided using the term "serial killer" during the trial, saying that it is "woefully inadequate" to describe his killing spree.

In addition to the murders of Navaratnam and Faizi in 2010, McArthur has also admitted to the killings of Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58.