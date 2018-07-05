More human remains found at site where alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur worked

Police have discovered more human remains at the north Toronto property where the dismembered bodies of seven men allegedly killed by Bruce McArthur were found in garden planters earlier this year.

Det.-Sgt. Hank Idsinga, the lead investigator on the case, said the remains were found at a spot identified by canine units in May.

Idsinga could not say who the remains belonged to, or if they are in fact connected to McArthur. He added that it was the first time that remains discovered around the property were not in planters.

Police will likely be working at the site for the next several weeks, Idsinga said.

More to come