Court rules Bruce McArthur police interview video was improperly removed from disciplinary hearing

An Ontario court has ruled that video of an interview that police conducted with Bruce McArthur in 2016 was improperly withdrawn at a police disciplinary hearing for the officer who let the serial killer go.

Now, the court is considering whether or not to release the video to the media after the fact.

CBC News is among the media organizations that is arguing for the release of the 11-minute video, in which Toronto police Sgt. Paul Gauthier interviewed a man who had reported McArthur had violently choked him.

Gauthier was previously charged with insubordination and neglect of duty under the Police Services Act, stemming from his handling of the case. He was found not guilty of those two disciplinary charges at a police act hearing last August.

After he was released in 2016, McArthur would go on to kill at least two of his eight known victims. He will be eligible to apply for parole after spending at least 25 years in prison, and will be 91 years old at that time.

During Gauthier's disciplinary hearing, the media had asked for a copy of the victim's video statement — but the prosecution and Gauthier's defence withdrew it after entering it as evidence.

During a virtual hearing held Wednesday, a panel of three divisional court justices ruled the video's removal after being entered into evidence was improper.

The judges are now considering whether the video should be released to the media, and if so, what restrictions should be imposed on it.

They are expected to deliver their decision at an unspecified later date.