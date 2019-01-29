Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur to appear in court this morning

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is set to make an appearance in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday morning ahead of a trial scheduled for next year.

McArthur, 67, faces eight counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of preying on men who disappeared from Toronto's Gay Village between 2010 and 2017.

On Monday, Toronto police released a statement saying: "A significant development in this case is expected."

Late last year, McArthur waived his right to a preliminary hearing, opting to go straight to trial, which was set for Jan. 6, 2020. Justice John McMahon of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice said at the time that the trial was expected to take three to four months.

The self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018 and eventually charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

Police said they recovered the remains of seven men in large planters at a residential property in midtown Toronto where McArthur worked, while the remains of an eighth man were found in a nearby ravine.