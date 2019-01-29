Skip to Main Content
Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur to appear in court this morning
New

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur to appear in court this morning

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is set to make an appearance in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday morning ahead of a trial scheduled for next year.

McArthur, 67, faces 8 counts of 1st-degree murder in deaths connected to Toronto's Gay Village

Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur is set to make a court appearance on Tuesday morning. (Pam Davies/CBC)

McArthur, 67, faces eight counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of preying on men who disappeared from Toronto's Gay Village between 2010 and 2017.

On Monday, Toronto police released a statement saying: "A significant development in this case is expected."

Late last year, McArthur waived his right to a preliminary hearing, opting to go straight to trial, which was set for Jan. 6, 2020. Justice John McMahon of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice said at the time that the trial was expected to take three to four months.

The self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018 and eventually charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

Police said they recovered the remains of seven men in large planters at a residential property in midtown Toronto where McArthur worked, while the remains of an eighth man were found in a nearby ravine.

McArthur is accused of killing these eight men. Top row, from left to right, Skandaraj Navaratnam, 40, Andrew Kinsman, 49, Selim Esen, 44, and Abdulbasir Faizi, 44. Bottom row, from left to right: Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, 37, Dean Lisowick, 47, Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and Majeed Kayhan, 58. (Toronto Police Service/CBC)

