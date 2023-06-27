This map shows how Toronto voted ward by ward

This map shows how Toronto residents voted for mayor ward by ward on Monday.

The wards in red voted for candidate Olivia Chow. The wards in grey voted for candidate Ana Bailão.

Toronto residents voted for a new mayor in a municipal byelection after John Tory stepped down in February. A total of 102 candidates ran for the top job.

https://www.datawrapper.de/_/JDVwR/