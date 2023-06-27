Content
This map shows how Toronto voted ward by ward

This map shows how Toronto voted for mayor ward by ward on Monday.

Vote ended up being tight race between Olivia Chow, Ana Bailão

The wards in red voted for Olivia Chow. The wards in grey voted for Ana Bailão. (CBC)

This map shows how Toronto residents voted for mayor ward by ward on Monday.

The wards in red voted for candidate Olivia Chow. The wards in grey voted for candidate Ana Bailão.

Toronto residents voted for a new mayor in a municipal byelection after John Tory stepped down in February. A total of 102 candidates ran for the top job.

