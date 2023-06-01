Toronto mayoral debate cancelled after multiple candidates pull out amid alleged gun threat

A Toronto mayoral debate set to take place Thursday night has been cancelled after multiple candidates cancelled their appearances their amid an alleged threat.

Three Toronto mayoral hopefuls indicated they were pausing their public campaign activities Thursday as police search for a man who allegedly threatened to shoot several candidates.

On Thursday morning, police responded to a call in East York where a man allegedly made the threats and had what appeared to be a firearm, according to a news release.

It's unclear if any mayoral candidates were present at the location.

Candidates Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford, Chloe Brown, Olivia Chow, Josh Matlow and Mitzie Hunter were scheduled to face off in a debate at OCAD University Thursday night.

The university tweeted Thursday afternoon that the debate was cancelled, though it didn't indicate why.

On Thursday afternoon, Josh Matlow announced he would not be attending the debate and said in a tweet that his campaign office will be closed until the suspect is caught. Mark Saunders also said he wouldn't attend the debate, according to his spokesperson.

Brad Bradford announced in a tweet that he would pause public events until the suspect is apprehended.

Police said they had not advised candidates to cancel any appearances, but would be present at the debate.

The suspect is described as 29 years old, 6'1" and 180 pounds, with black hair in locks. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.