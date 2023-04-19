Mayoral candidates pitch voters on new ideas while Chow secures 2 progressive endorsements

Candidates to be the next mayor of Toronto continued to pitch new proposals Wednesday, while Gil Penalosa — runner-up in last October's mayoral contest — confirmed he is not running and instead threw his support behind Olivia Chow.

Penalosa made his endorsement alongside former city councillor and current NDP MPP Kirstyn Wong-Tam, who also said they will support Chow's campaign.

"Olivia Chow was leading the way for many, many years, and she's never stopped giving. She's never stopped contributing. She's always been here for each and every single one of us, whether her hand was visible or invisible," Wong-Tam said.

Wong-Tam said that they and Penalosa were trying to "bringing the progressive vote together" behind Chow.

Chow, who spent 13 years as a Toronto city councillor and eight as an NDP MP, announced her candidacy on Monday.

Meanwhile, fellow candidates and sitting councillors Josh Matlow and Brad Bradford rolled out further campaign commitments on Wednesday.

Matlow promises to keep libraries open on Sundays

Matlow spent the morning at the Wychwood branch of the Toronto Public Library, where he promised that, if elected, he would keep libraries open on Sundays.

"There is no reason to have our library shut on Sundays. It's not good for our communities. It's not good for seniors, it's not good for kids, it's not good for youth," Matlow said.

Coun. Josh Matlow wants to keep libraries open so they can be used as programming spaces. (Claude Beaudoin/CBC)

Keeping doors open at all 100 branches on Sundays would cost $1.5 million per year, Matlow said. He said that money would come from a $115-million "community health and safety fund," something Matlow has pledged to create by temporarily capping the police budget at $1.16 billion for three years.

Matlow said he wants to keep libraries open so they can be used as programming spaces.

"They're like little community centres throughout our city. We need to use them better," he said.

Matlow has also proposed opening up the city's public schools as community spaces on evenings and weekends.

Bradford continues public safety theme

Bradford said that, as mayor, he would create "bail compliance units" within all 17 divisions of the Toronto Police Service that would "keep tabs on alleged criminals who the courts have released into our community."

Bradford noted that a portion of gun-related murders in the city last year were allegedly committed by people out on bail.

"We need less talk and more action to do something about this, and the question has to be asked: Why does this keep happening?" Bradford said.

Brad Bradford said there are not enough police officers employed solely to ensure people on bail abide court-mandated orders. (Michael Cole/CBC)

The answer, he said, is there are not enough police officers employed solely to ensure people on bail abide court- mandated orders.

Bradford said the program will cost $16 million in its first year, including $5.1 million in annual costs for salary and benefits, $3.6 million in annual costs for fleet and support, plus a $7 million cost to start up the program for the first time.

He said he would look to the province for the necessary funding.

Toronto's mayoral byelection is set for June 26. You can find a full list of candidates here.