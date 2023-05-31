Toronto mayoral hopefuls set to face off in debate over social, economic challenges facing city

Six of the leading candidates to be Toronto's next mayor will face off tonight in a debate over what organizers call the critical social and economic challenges facing the city.

The two-hour livestreamed event co-hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University, the United Way and the Toronto Star is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say former NDP parliamentarian Olivia Chow, city councillor Josh Matlow, ex-police chief Mark Saunders, former deputy mayor Ana Bailão, councillor Brad Bradford and former Liberal provincial education minister Mitzie Hunter have committed to attend.

Last week, candidates sparred over issues related to the arts, affordable housing and the economy in four debates held over 48 hours.

The busy debate schedule is in contrast to last year's election campaign, when incumbent and former mayor John Tory took part in just two debates.

The byelection to replace Tory, who resigned in February after admitting to an affair with a staffer, is set for June 26.