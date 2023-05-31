Content
Toronto

Toronto mayoral hopefuls set to face off in debate over social, economic challenges facing city

Six of the leading candidates to be Toronto's next mayor will face off tonight in a debate over what organizers call the critical social and economic challenges facing the city.

The 2-hour livestreamed debate is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Toronto mayoral candidates, left to right, Josh Matlow, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter, Brad Bradford, Mark Saunders and Ana Bailao, take the stage at a debate in Scarborough on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Last week, Toronto mayoral candidates sparred over issues related to the arts, affordable housing and the economy in four debates held over 48 hours. They will take the stage once again in Tuesday's debate set to begin at 6:30 p.m. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

The two-hour livestreamed event co-hosted by Toronto Metropolitan University, the United Way and the Toronto Star is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Organizers say former NDP parliamentarian Olivia Chow, city councillor Josh Matlow, ex-police chief Mark Saunders, former deputy mayor Ana Bailão, councillor Brad Bradford and former Liberal provincial education minister Mitzie Hunter have committed to attend.

Last week, candidates sparred over issues related to the arts, affordable housing and the economy in four debates held over 48 hours.

The busy debate schedule is in contrast to last year's election campaign, when incumbent and former mayor John Tory took part in just two debates.

The byelection to replace Tory, who resigned in February after admitting to an affair with a staffer, is set for June 26.

