More than 100 candidates running for Toronto mayor in June 26 byelection

More than 100 candidates will run for Toronto mayor in the June 26 byelection, the city said on Friday after the deadline for nominations.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, a total of 102 candidates had filed their nomination papers. The deadline to file a nomination, along with 25 endorsements of nomination, was 2 p.m.

The city clerk has until Monday at 4 p.m. to certify nomination papers, however.

On March 29, city council declared the mayor's seat vacant and passed a bylaw calling for a byelection. The move followed an announcement by John Tory on Feb. 10 that he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a staff member and that he would step down. He officially resigned on Feb. 17.

