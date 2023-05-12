More than 100 candidates running for Toronto mayor in June 26 byelection
More than 100 candidates will run for Toronto mayor in the June 26 byelection, the city said on Friday after the deadline for nominations.
Seat became vacant after John Tory resigned following admission of affair with staffer
As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, a total of 102 candidates had filed their nomination papers. The deadline to file a nomination, along with 25 endorsements of nomination, was 2 p.m.
The city clerk has until Monday at 4 p.m. to certify nomination papers, however.
On March 29, city council declared the mayor's seat vacant and passed a bylaw calling for a byelection. The move followed an announcement by John Tory on Feb. 10 that he had an "inappropriate relationship" with a staff member and that he would step down. He officially resigned on Feb. 17.
In order to run for mayor, candidates must:
- File a nomination paper with original signature.
- Provide proof of qualifying address within Toronto.
- Pay a $200 nomination filing fee.
- Provide at least 25 endorsements of nomination from eligible Toronto voters with original signatures.