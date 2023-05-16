The Eglinton Crosstown LRT project delays are unacceptable — that's one thing mayoral candidates can agree on, but eight of the most prominent names in the race have different ideas about how they would move the project along.

The consortium of companies building the troubled Eglinton Crosstown project, Crosslinx, says it plan to sue Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario, alleging the provincial transit agency has failed to retain an operator for the unfinished transit line.

Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster has said the provincial Crown corporation will "defend this latest legal challenge." But many worry the move will delay an already years-late project.

Although the line is a provincial project, some candidates running for the city's top political post want to assure residents similar issues won't plague other transit projects.

CBC Toronto asked eight mayoral candidates what they would do about the transit debacle if elected and why Torontonians should put their faith in them. Here's what they had to say.

Change public-private partnerships: Josh Matlow

Josh Matlow says he would ensure that a public inquiry happens into the Eglinton Crosstown takes place if he is elected mayor. (Claude Beaudoin/CBC)

Josh Matlow called the public-private partnership between the provincial crown corporation and Crosslinx a "complete boondoggle".

If elected, he says, he would ensure an independent inquiry into the Crosstown project.

"We have private contractors mismanaging transit expansion projects in the middle of our city that legally, because they're working for the provincial agency, have more power than city hall... That's not functional. It's not acceptable and I'm going to be demanding that changes as mayor."

Matlow says he would ensure projects are done publicly to ensure direct control for the city.

Mitzie Hunter says 'we need to stand up' to consortium

Mitzie Hunter says she would ensure that there is competency in the oversight of major large-scale projects. (CBC)

Mitzie Hunter said Metrolinx must push back against the consortium.

"We need to stand up to those who have let us down," she said.

Hunter said she is particularly concerned about the impact the delays have had for small businesses in Little Jamaica, some of whom were forced to close their doors for good because of construction delays.

"As mayor, I will ensure that there is competency in the oversight of major large-scale projects like the transit projects that are underway and hold those responsible, absolutely accountable for the delivery of on time, on budget projects," she said.

Sue Metrolinx, says Anthony Furey

Anthony Furey says he would sue Metrolinx over the handling on the project. (CBC)

Anthony Furey said he'd commence legal action against Metrolinx "for their contractual breaches and persistent failures over the Eglinton Crosstown LRT."

"As mayor, my suing Metrolinx for breach of contract over the Crosstown fiasco sends the signal that the people of Toronto won't be willing to accept the same situation with the Ontario Line," he said.

"We can't take this quietly anymore," said Furey. "Toronto has to start making some noise."

Furey also said he'd distribute any proceeds received from legal action to businesses and BIAs along Eglinton Avenue.

'The era of passing the buck is over': Brad Bradford

Brad Bradford says he would do all he could to ensure the city is doing everything it can to make the provincial project move along as quickly as possible. (Shawn Jeffords/CBC)

Brad Bradford called the situation "another example of failed leadership at Metrolinx."

He said the province needs to hold Metrolinx to account for the project going off the rails and has repeatedly said there should be a change in leadership at the transit agency.

"The era of passing the buck is over," said Bradford, adding he would do everything he could to ensure the city's relevant divisions and agencieshelp move the project along as quickly as possible.

"At the end of the day, people don't care who is building the transit, they just want the transit to open," he said.

Pause contracts with those involved, says Olivia Chow

Olivia Chow says she thinks that the province shouldn't award other contracts to the companies involved in Crosslinx for now. (Heather Waldron/CBC)

Olivia Chow said the toll of the long-delayed project on businesses and residents has been "terrible."

"I feel that the government should stop awarding all contracts to companies involved in the mess until the lawsuit is settled," said Chow

As mayor, she would talk to the city's lawyers and see whether the city has "any clout in this, especially with these companies that are holding the local residents and all of us transit riders hostage," she said.

Chow also said she would look closely at the results of public inquiries and reviews of other transit projects in the province for important lessons.

Ana Bailão would seek 'solutions-oriented' review

Ana Bailao says she would take a solutions-oriented approach to working through the issues. (CBC)

Ana Bailão said as mayor she would bring people from the province, Metrolinx and the TTC together to find answers and solutions to issues plaguing the project

"We need to be solutions-oriented," she said.

Bailão said she would make sure the third-party review of the Crosslinx project comes back to the city and is reviewed as quickly as possible.

She said she'd also have the city conduct an immediate and full review of all of its contracts related to transit expansion projects to ensure Torontonians don't face something like this again.

Mark Saunders says he'd work closely with province

Mark Saunders says he would work with the province to get the line finished. (CBC)

Mark Saunders called the news "disappointing" but said in a statement that "sadly — Torontonians are so jaded about this project I doubt anyone is surprised."

He said "enough is enough," adding the city "desperately" needs accountability driven by city hall.

"There is only one taxpayer, and all levels of government need to ensure promises made by governments and agencies are kept," he said.

Saunders said he would work closely with the province to get the line finished, if elected.

City must push province to finish: Anthony Perruzza

Anthony Perruzza says these types of issues wouldn't happen with him as mayor. (Anthony Peruzza/Twitter)

Candidate Anthony Perruzza said giving a big public works project over to private companies and then taking a step back was a mistake.

It's a situation he said "would never happen with me as mayor."

"The public sector has to be more hands on: administer the contract, manage the project and deal with disputes as they arise."

Perruzza said the city must urge the province to finish the project even if it means going outside the consortium.

Any court disputes should be dealt with after the project is complete, he added.