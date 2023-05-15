5 mayoral candidates debate affordability in Toronto

Five candidates for Toronto mayor are talking about affordability in a Monday night debate hosted by the Daily Bread Food Bank.

The candidates are Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter and Josh Matlow. The theme of the debate is "From Surviving to Thriving: Tackling Toronto's Affordability Crisis."

The debate, which is expected to take two hours, is being held in Etobicoke.

Six candidates who are highest in the polls were invited to debate but Mark Saunders declined, according to the food bank. A total of 102 candidates are registered to run in the June 26 byelection to replace former mayor John Tory.

Neil Hetherington, the food bank's CEO, said the city is facing an "unprecedented" affordability crisis.

"The lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with inflation and overall increase in the cost of living, have deeply impacted tens of thousands of our neighbours," he said in a news release on Monday.

"It is essential that appropriate food insecurity and poverty reduction strategies be developed to help address this emergency."

Debate organizers include the food bank, Agincourt Community Services Association, Feed Scarborough, LAMP Community Health Centre, Second Harvest and Women's Habitat.

Each candidate is being given two minutes to give opening remarks.

Candidates will be asked three questions by Maggie John, TV and radio host, who is moderating the debate.

According to the food bank, the questions will focus on food insecurity, affordable and rental housing, and public transit affordability, reliability and safety. All five candidates received the questions in advance.

Each candidate, following the three questions asked by the moderator, will have the chance to ask a candidate of their choosing a question.

"We thought this will enable candidates to interact, which provides for more meaningful discussion," the food bank said in the release.

Audience members will be allowed to ask questions at the end of the debate, but the questions will have to be submitted in writing. Those selected must the debate's theme, the food bank said.