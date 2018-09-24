1st mayoral debate of Toronto election to focus on the arts

Five candidates for mayor are expected to discuss the role of arts and culture in Toronto on Monday at the first mayoral debate of the city's municipal election campaign.

Front-runners John Tory and Jennifer Keesmaat, along with Sarah Climenhaga, Saron Gebresellassi and Gautam Nath, have all confirmed they will take part in the debate in Cinema One at TIFF Bell Lightbox. It runs from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Mayoral Arts Debate 2018, hosted by the Toronto International Film Festival, is a general admission event open to the public but tickets are required and advance tickets are sold out. Rush tickets may be available.

Candidates are expected to discuss the impact of arts and culture on the city's economy and the role that artists play in city-building.

Maxine Bailey, TIFF's vice president of advancement, has agreed to moderate the debate.

The debate has been organized by ArtsVote Toronto, a volunteer coalition of non-partisan artists, culture workers and arts supporters. The coalition works to inform municipal voters about the impact and contribution of arts, culture and heritage on the city's health and vitality.

'Many challenges' ahead for Toronto artists

In a news release, ArtsVote Toronto said it wants to ensure Toronto's next mayor is committed to the strength and growth of the city's cultural sector.

"There are many challenges — and even more opportunities — ahead for artists and culture sector workers," Jacoba Knaapen, co-chair of ArtsVote Toronto, said in the release.

"We are working to build a relationship at the city for the future. The election is just the beginning."

ArtsVote Toronto said candidates were selected based on their positions with arts and culture in the city. Some had arts policies posted on their websites, some responded to the ArtsVote survey, or both.

Toronto residents were allowed to send questions for the candidates ahead of the debate by tweeting the organizer and some questions may be included.

Public relations officer for the event Sue Edworthy said each candidate will be asked a unique question and will have two minutes to respond. Other candidates will have the opportunity to respond in one minute to either the original question or the subsequent response.

Edworthy said she's excited that the candidates will be debating arts and culture and that it's front and centre during the election.

She is also excited that the candidates "are very strongly opinionated . . . about the importance of arts and culture in our city."

The debate comes as stagehands, members of International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 58, are locked out of Exhibition Place.

The lockout began in July, and on Thursday, the Exhibition Place board of governors cancelled its last meeting before the municipal election, leaving the dispute unresolved. The handling of the lockout, which affects culture workers, is expected to come up at the debate.

Event being run in way similar to TIFF film

The debate is being run in a similar way to a TIFF film in that rush tickets are available.

Advance tickets were available through Eventbrite. The ticket pick-up table will open at 9 a.m. on Monday and ticket holders must redeem their Eventbrite registrations for official venue tickets at the Lightbox.

Members of the public who missed the advance tickets may be able to get rush tickets in person after 9:30 a.m. Eventbrite tickets not redeemed by 9:30 a.m. on the day of the event will be released for rush tickets.