Friday on the mayoral campaign trail: Chow pledges to improve 911 wait times

Olivia Chow promised Friday that if elected mayor, she'll create a new team that will improve the city's 911 call wait times.

Emergency call wait times have been a growing issue in recent years, with Toronto police working to make improvements after the city's auditor general found staffing shortages and high call volumes are at the heart of the issue.

One family, who spoke to CBC Toronto last month, found wait times can be up to five minutes before someone answers the call. Chow says she experienced something similar when her elderly father had pneumonia and stopped breathing.

"The wait seems like it was eternal. It was so long, it probably was just a couple of minutes," she said. "I was just panicking. When we need help, we need to be able to rely on public service."

Chow said her "Emergency Response Transformation Team" will explore ways to reduce wait times. This could include things like streamlining the Toronto Community Crisis Service and working to divert non-emergency calls from 911, she said.

That announcement came on a Friday full of campaign promises from other mayoral candidates, including: