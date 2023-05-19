If you missed Monday's face off of some of Toronto's top polling candidates, this is your week: voters will have the chance to see the candidates go toe-to-toe in two more debates.

The debates, set for Wednesday and Thursday, are likely to build on some of what was seen during Monday's debate at the Daily Bread Food Bank, which highlighted food insecurity among other major issues.

First up is a debate at the University of Toronto Scarborough on Wednesday night starting at 6:30 p.m. Three community groups in Scarborough are organizing that event, which will be broadcast live on CityTV.

Then, on Thursday, the Toronto Region Board of Trade hosts a debate that will be broadcast live on TVO. That event starts at 7 p.m.

Experts say Monday's showdown gives us a look at where the campaign could be heading over the next few weeks as candidates try to gain traction. Here's our take on those top candidates .

There was also a lot more policy thrown into the mix over the past seven days.

Here's a glimpse of where things stand after the seventh week of the campaign.

Candidates target Chow

Is there an echo in here?

Olivia Chow might have been asking herself that when the debate shifted to the Q & A portion of the night. The format allowed candidates to turn to one of their fellow participants and fire off a question.

Chow was on the receiving end of all of those questions.

Toronto Metropolitan University political science professor Myer Siemiatycki said it was a chance for Chow to show off her debate chops, but it also highlights what the next six weeks will look like for her as she tries to keep her lead.

"I think what came out of that debate was the candidates know who they're chasing," he said. "And they're chasing Olivia Chow."

Toronto mayoral candidate Olivia Chow stands for a portrait after a debate. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Former city councillor Joe Mihevc said he thought Chow looked prepared for the attacks. The key for her in the weeks ahead will be to push back against the coming criticism, but not appear too negative.

"The question is, is she sounding mayoral?" he said.

But the tone of the questions hint at the strategy of some camps, striking a contrast to the frontrunner or trying to pull votes directly from her.

Brad Bradford levelled the most blunt criticism of Chow, repeatedly challenging her fiscal competence and "NDP activist agenda".

Contrast that with Josh Matlow's cautious questioning of Chow's plan to use the city's vacant home tax to fund some of her policy. He challenged her math, but couched the question in neutral language aimed at respecting her place in the race.

Both approaches are calculated, said Andrew Tumilty, a senior consultant at Enterprise Canada.

"To question her math in a deferential tone probably makes sense," he said. "(Matlow) doesn't want to run afoul of people that maybe haven't made up their mind yet between his campaign and hers."

Tumilty, who twice ran former mayor John Tory's election war room, said Bradford can use Chow for contrast, positioning himself as a prudent fiscal manager compared to her as the free-spending "activist".

From left to right, Toronto mayoral candidates Josh Matlow, Brad Bradford, Ana Bailão, Mitzie Hunter and Olivia Chow, wait to take the stage for Monday's debate. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Breaking through the noise a challenge

The challenge for the rest of the top candidates will be break through and gain momentum. Siemiatycki said. With six weeks left in the campaign, time is short.

"I think the sense of desperation has to be rising," he said.

Mihevc said Ana Bailão is trying to build the case as a good fiscal manager and creative policy mind. But Mitzie Hunter and Josh Matlow too are cranking out platform ideas on a nearly daily basis, blocking her path on that front.

"She is presenting as the pre-eminent policy wonk that knows the inner guts of city hall," he said.

Tumilty said in the upcoming debates, we'll likely see more moments where the candidates try to get their personal stories out there. Name recognition is important in municipal politics and one way to build it is by sharing anecdotes to connect with voters, he said.

Toronto mayoral candidate Mark Saunders makes an announcement on Tuesday, May 16. Saunders missed the first televised debate of the campaign on Monday because a prior commitment, his campaign says. (CBC)

Saunders misses Daily Bread event

Noticeably absent from the debate was former police chief Mark Saunders.

Saunders was invited, but told organizers that he had a prior commitment.

That drew attacks from the participating candidates and led to questions to his campaign about why he couldn't attend.

"Last week, Mark participated in a small business debate with several candidates," his spokesperson Laryssa Waler Hetmanczuk said in a statement, adding that he plans to attend both debates this week.

"Of note, Chow, Matlow and Bailão skipped last week's debate with the Queen West small businesses," she said.

Tumilty said skipping the first televised debate of the campaign was "strategic mistake" by Saunders's team.

"In a race like this, Mark Saunders can be contentious, he can be controversial, but what he can't be is invisible."

Policy planks you may have missed

Siemiatyck puts it best when it comes to keeping up with what's been pitched.

"The truth is, it's hard even for nerds and for the most plugged in followers to distinguish who's saying what," he said.

There were over 25 policy announcements this week from the campaign's top challengers. These are some — but far from all — of the ideas pitched.

Bradford announced that if he's elected he'll open city contracts to wider bidding. He said that will save the city over $200 million annually and help get projects built faster. The Toronto & York Region Labour Council and the Central Ontario Building Trades condemned the move because current rules keep bids within a unionized pool of contractors. The unions say the move could undermine collective bargaining rights.

Saunders vowed to hold property tax increases at the rate of inflation and said he'd crack down on divisional budgets. He also said he would drop this year's CafeTO fees.

Chow said she would expand the Toronto Community Crisis Service citywide (which is currently being piloted) and establish an emergency response transformation team to improve 911 wait times.

Bailão announced she will fast-track Bike Share expansion across the city. She also plans to speed up improvements to splash pads, sports fields and playgrounds.

Matlow said he'd spend nearly $15 million to help seniors by reducing their TTC fares and expanding services to promote "social inclusion, independence and quality of life."

Matlow also introduced a plan to spend $407.6 million to lower the cost of housing, address support for homeless residents and build more homes.

Hunter released a plan to address food insecurity. It includes doubling funding for student nutrition programs and expanding community gardens.

Anthony Furey wants to hire 500 more police officers. He would also beef up the police presence on the TTC.

Chloe Brown released a plan to streamline city hall into eight "powerhouse" divisions. The plan is part of Brown's overall pitch to restructure city hall, which she says needs to better coordinate its work.

Anthony Perruzza announced his a proposed mayor's hotline to ensure Torontonians have a direct line to the mayor's office to address their concerns.