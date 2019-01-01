Mayor Tory pledges more transit, affordable housing in New Year's Day message

In his annual New Year's Day message, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he is looking forward to building transit and affordable housing as a new city council begins its term later this month.

In a video posted to Twitter, Tory wished residents a Happy New Year and "all the best for 2019."

Happy New Year Toronto! I want to wish you and your loved ones a very Happy New Year and all the best in 2019. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyNewYear2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyNewYear2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/Q0lfgButwI">pic.twitter.com/Q0lfgButwI</a> —@JohnTory

He noted especially the new term of council, and the opportunity to move ahead with plans to build transit and "significantly increase the supply of affordable housing."

The mayor also wants to maintain the city as a draw for people "with ideas and money to invest" who create jobs and other economic opportunities.

"We must re-commit ourselves to making sure everyone in this city is included in the opportunity that is Toronto in 2019," he said.

"I can't wait for everything that 2019 has to offer."

In his own brief message posted to Twitter, Premier Doug Ford did not mention any of his government's plans for 2019.

"This time of year, families, friends and loved ones gather in the spirit of celebration with great optimism and excitement for the future and hope for a prosperous new year," Ford said.

"As premier of this great province, I wish everyone a hopeful, happy healthy and successful 2019."