Mayor John Tory voices support as council votes for city-wide ban on handguns

Mayor John Tory has thrown his support behind a handgun ban in the city of Toronto, which council voted for by an overwhelming margin Tuesday evening.

Before the vote, Tory told CBC Toronto he supports the motion put forward by Coun. Joe Cressy, who represents Ward 20, Trinity-Spadina, calling on the federal and provincial governments to ban the sale of handguns and ammunition in the city.

"I will vote for the gun ban that has been put on the table because I can't imagine why anybody needs to have a gun in Toronto," said Tory in an interview with Dwight Drummond.

He was speaking as council debated a number of anti-gun violence initiatives just days after two people were killed and 13 others were injured in a shooting in the city's Greektown neighbourhood.

A couple of hours after Tory spoke to CBC Toronto, the motion carried on the floor of council by a margin of 41-4, along with several other proposals to enhance surveillance and security and youth programming, as well as community violence prevention strategies.

Council also approved a number of other motions, including:

Approving funding for ShotSpotter technology, which uses microphones to detect gunfire and automatically informs police.

Asking the province to fulfil its promise to provide $1.9 billion in funding for mental health supports and programs.

Increasing funding for the Youth Equity Strategy by $2.6 million.

Asking the chief coroner of Ontario to conduct inquests into all gun-violence deaths.

Implementing a gun amnesty buyback program.

Using funding from the city's reserve fund to immediately hire 100 new police officers.

Investigating gun clubs and shooting ranges in the city to see if they are operating legally.

Looking into the city acquiring and repurposing gun clubs for civic purposes.

Tory also put forward a motion calling on the federal government to strengthen existing laws against gun trafficking and said he supported stiffer sentences for firearms traffickers. That motion also passed.