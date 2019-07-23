Tory to undergo surgery, could be off for up to 2 weeks

Toronto Mayor John Tory will not attend public events for up to two weeks after he has scheduled surgery on Wednesday, his office says.

Tory is expected to undergo surgery for his Achilles tendon at Humber River Hospital, according to a news release issued on Tuesday.

Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong will serve as acting mayor in Tory's absence, the news release said.

Tory's press secretary Lawvin Hadisi said on Tuesday that Tory will likely need 10 to 14 days to recover completely.

"We think he will be fully back in the office, attending events, in two weeks," Hadisi said.

She said Tory is grateful that many Toronto residents have wished him well ahead of the surgery.