Toronto mayor calls on police to 'root out the thugs' after weekend gun violence
City says it will provide any resources that police need, mayor to contact provincial, federal governments
Mayor John Tory says he expects the Toronto police to "do everything possible to root out the thugs" after a rash of gun violence in the city on the weekend, and that the city will provide any resources that the police need.
In a statement, Tory said he spoke to Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders on Monday about the gun violence. His comments come after two men were shot and killed and a woman injured in a Saturday night shooting on Queen Street West, and four men were injured in a Sunday night shooting in Kensington Market.
"This morning, I spoke to Chief Saunders at length and he confirmed police are seized with this issue and working relentlessly to bring people to justice," Tory said in the statement.
The mayor said the recent shooting deaths have made him "incredibly angry" but determined to work with the police to curb the violence. Public safety is his top priority, he added.
Mayor to contact Doug Ford, Ralph Goodale
Tory said he will contact Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale in the coming days to discuss what can be done at the provincial and federal levels to fight gang violence and gun crime in Toronto.
"I know they are both as committed as I am to putting these gangsters in jail," he said.
Tory said he thinks bail conditions for people accused of gun crimes need to be toughened. On the weekend, he said he plans to talk to the Ontario government about how it advises Crown attorneys handling cases involving weapons offences.
"Countless police officers — from constables to the Chief himself — have told me how frustrated they are by the fact someone they arrest for a gun crime can be back out on the street on bail quickly and ready to cause more mayhem," he said in the statement.
"That is not right and that is something we can stop right now."
"I understand there will be those in the coming days who think they have a magic wand to fix this situation. The answers are easy if we work together to deploy more police and support the police to actually get these thugs behind bars and keep them there."
The city is hiring 200 police officers this year, Tory noted, saying modernization of Toronto Police Service will mean more officers on patrol. He said he has always advocated for tougher gun control and bail conditions for gun crime.
The mayor urged anyone with information about the weekend shootings to work with police and call Crime Stoppers to help solve the crimes.