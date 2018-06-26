Toronto not equipped to handle more waves of refugee claimants, Tory tells Toronto MPs

Mayor John Tory says in an urgent letter to Toronto MPs that the city is not equipped to handle any more waves of refugee claimants because of "unprecedented pressure" on its shelter system and will not be able to so without immediate provincial and federal financial help.

Tory says in the letter dated Monday that the city needs "appropriate support" from the provincial and federal governments to be able to welcome newcomers to Toronto.

"I think we can all agree that having the city scramble to find emergency shelter for each new wave of arrivals is not sustainable, nor is it a desirable state of affairs. What's needed is proper housing and proper supports, something the city cannot provide on its own," Tory wrote.

Tory says city council, in a meeting on Tuesday, will consider a report from the interim city manager that states the city has "no further ability" to accept new waves of refugee claimants into its shelter system.

City council is expected, at a meeting on Tuesday, to consider a report by the interim city manager that says the situation facing the city is urgent. (John Rieti/CBC) The interim city manager's report says: "The City of Toronto's shelter system cannot manage the pressure any further."

"The situation is now urgent." the report says.

On August 9, the mayor says the city will not have the capacity to accommodate the 800 refugee claimants already housed temporarily in dormitories at two Toronto colleges because they have to vacate by that date.

Moving the 800 people would require the city to close several community centres and cancel public programs, which Tory says is "a step the city is not prepared to take."

Tory notes that the city manager's report repeats a request by the city for the federal and provincial governments to take part in providing housing for refugee claimants to make the problem more of a regional one.

The mayor acknowledges that the federal Liberal government has pledged to provide Ontario with $11 million to ease the crunch from an influx of asylum seekers but says the city is still waiting for information.

No details yet on federal funding pledge

"Please note in the report that no details about how or where this funding will be used have been made available," Tory wrote.

Tory adds that the city is willing to take MPs on visits to its shelters, hotels and dormitories housing refugee claimants if they are interested.

"Our city has a long history of welcoming newcomers and continues to express our support for your government's policies related to the welcoming of refugee and asylum seekers. But responsibility for these populations does not end at the border, and we simply can no longer contend with their housing needs alone," Tory wrote.

According to the letter, there are more than 3,000 refugee claimants and asylum seekers being housed in Toronto's shelters and hotels.