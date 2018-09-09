John Tory kicks off re-election campaign at town hall, vows to defend Toronto

Mayor John Tory officially kicked off his campaign for re-election on Sunday, telling a roomful of people that he will stand up for Toronto as it faces major challenges.

Speaking at a town hall style event in Liberty Village, Tory said Toronto is booming — "just look at the number of cranes in the sky"— but said the city is not without its difficulties as it continues to grow and the municipal election race gets underway.

Tory defended his record in office, and said if elected again he would take steps to ease congestion, continue work on "tackling" gun violence and make the city more affordable.

"Being the mayor is not just about making speeches. It's about making progress. It's about standing up for the people of Toronto and working together to get things done," Tory said.

Among other things, Tory promised to create more public transit, build more affordable housing, make the city greener, fund "innovative" public art projects in neighbourhoods across the city and put more city services online.

He also pledged to aim to reduce youth unemployment "by half" with the help of local tech companies and fund community programs in crime-ridden areas.

Mayor John Tory shares a laugh with his audience at a town hall-style event in Liberty Village on Sunday. (CBC)

Tory told the crowd that he believes in working with the provincial government over jurisdictional issues. The answer is not for Toronto to separate from Ontario, he said, but to be partners with the province.

His comments come one day before the Ontario Superior Court rules on the city's legal challenge of the province's decision to cut the size of council from 47 to 25 members.

Working with other levels of governments is "one of the hardest parts of this job," Tory said. There are "bumps that come in the road," he added.

"We are going to stand up for Toronto when we need to do that. We are going to make sure that Toronto interests are well represented, but we are going to work in partnership with them because I think that is what people want to see," he said.

"We've got to be involved. We are all partners. We're all in one country. We've got to work together."

Tory says he brought stability to council

More than 100 people attended Tory's campaign launch, with some chanting "four more years" before the mayor began speaking.

In a review of his years in office, Tory said he was elected four years ago because Toronto residents wanted a more functional city council following the turbulent Rob Ford years.

Tory said he has "held the line" on property taxes at or below the inflation rate while bringing in budget surpluses and making investments in transit, housing, student nutrition and child care.

As for transit during his time in office, he said the city created six new subway stops, restored routes that were cut in past years, added new express service, made transit free for children 12 and under, created discounted fares for people with disabilities and low income people, and established a hop-on hop-off transfer for Presto users.

The mayor also took a few swipes at "my opponent" Jennifer Keesmaat, claiming she is interested in doing more studies on city problems, but that he is interested in taking action.

Mayor John Tory took a few swipes at his opponent, Jennifer Keesmaat, the city's former chief planner who is also running for mayor. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

"She wants to take us backwards to the days where all we did was redraw the plans, re-debate plans and re-decide things and no work got done," Tory said.

"Just more debates, more studies, more plans and no building. Well I say no way."

In a question and answer session, Tory was asked about gun violence, among other things. He said he has gone to the neighbourhoods where people have been injured and killed in shootings and to funeral homes where family members are mourning loved ones who were shot to death.

"When I wake up really early in the morning and I hear the first newscast, nothing makes my heart sink more than to hear that there has been one of these incidences that has happened in our city," he said.

"I know we are a family here, we're a community here."

Tory says curbing gun violence is a priority

Tory said he has asked the federal government to ban the sale and possession of handguns, called for tougher bail conditions and sentences for people convicted of weapons offences, and pushed for the hiring of more police officers.

He said 200 police officers will be hired by the end of this year and another 200 will be hired next year.

"You've heard me probably say before: No one is born bad," he said.

Tory's promises on other issues include:

Creating a minimum of 40,000 affordable homes over the next 12 years.

Introducing a "one-window" online service to streamline applications for home renovation permits, childcare and affordable housing.

Reducing youth employment "by half" by connecting the tech sector with "talented young people" in the city.

Moving city jobs to isolated areas of the city.

Digitizing mapping in the PATH system.

Tory concluded by saying people elected to municipal office in Toronto have to remember they are serving all residents.

"When you are running for election in this city, or even more importantly when you are serving this city, you have to serve the whole city."