Race to become Toronto's mayor kicks off as candidate nominations open for June byelection

The race to be Toronto's next mayor kicks off Monday, with the nomination period for the June 26th byelection officially opening to the large field of contenders who have already said they intend to run.

The mayoral hopefuls can head to city hall to officially put their names on the ballot beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The nomination period then runs until 2 p.m. on May 12.

Candidates can only begin fundraising for their campaigns once they have registered — a strong incentive to get into the race as early as possible.

A crowded field of mayoral hopefuls has emerged in the weeks since former mayor John Tory's shock resignation in February. Tory stepped down after admitting to an extramarital relationship with a staffer who worked in his office.

The list includes current city councillors Brad Bradford and Josh Matlow, and former councillors Ana Bailão and Giorgio Mammoliti. Former police chief Mark Saunders has also announced he will run, and so has Liberal MPP Mitizie Hunter, who plans to resign her seat at the legislature to join the mayoral contest.

Some who were on the ballot in last October's municipal election are also set to run again, including Gil Peñalosa, Chloe Brown and Blake Acton.

Byelection comes at tumultous time for city

The unexpected byelection comes at a tumultuous time for Toronto. The city faces a $1.5-billion budget hole leftover from the COVID-19 pandemic that both the provincial and federal governments recently declined to help fill.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, who stepped in after Tory's resignation, has warned that her successor will likely need to oversee rapid cuts to services if additional funding doesn't come from Ottawa or Queen's Park.

Toronto's state of good repair backlog only continues to grow, while much of its critical infrastructure deteriorates. The costs of rebuilding the eastern stretch of the Gardiner Expressway, for example, have ballooned and some councillors are pushing to revisit the decision to go through with the massive project.

Meanwhile, the next mayor will need to tackle a recent spate of violence on the city's public transit system that has left many Torontonians deeply shaken.That issue is connected to what advocates have said are woefully underfunded mental health and addiction services, and a lack of supportive housing for those struggling with homelessness.

October's election saw dismal 29% turnout

Critics of Tory argue that the budget hole, and the looming service cuts it will force, were exacerbated by the former mayor's signature policy to keep property tax increases at or below the rate of inflation until his last budget. Tax increases are likely to become a key issue on the campaign trail.

Whoever takes the reins from McKelvie will also wield the controversial "strong mayor" powers bestowed by the province late last year. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said the additional authorities will remain in place no matter who is elected.

While he previously said he would not comment on the byelection, Ford has since publicly bemoaned the possibility of a "leftie" winning the mayor's chair and said there are only "one or two" candidates who he thinks could run the city.

With so many relatively high-profile Torontonians entering the race, it will be difficult for candidates to distinguish themselves from the field.

There is also the question of voter apathy. October's election saw a dismal 29 per cent turnout, the lowest in Toronto's history, and byelections often draw even fewer voters — particularly during the summer months.