Ontario confirms 304 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Ontario is confirming 304 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 22,957.

That latest number tracks with the increases recorded last week — all of which fell roughly between 300 and 350 new cases per day.

The Ministry of Health is also reporting 23 more deaths, bringing the official total to 1,904, as well as 38 more hospitalizations related to the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of tests carried out on Sunday dropped, with 9,155 completed, compared to more than 16,000 on Saturday.

With Ontario poised to begin its first phase of economic reopening on Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford said that the government will be watching COVID-19 case numbers "like a hawk."