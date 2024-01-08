Oshawa high school closed as police investigate bomb threat

Durham police are investigating a bomb threat made against an Oshawa high school Monday.

Students and staff at Maxwell Heights Secondary School were sent home after the threat was discovered in the morning, said Cory Wilkins, spokesperson for the Durham District School Board, in a statement.

Wilkins did not elaborate further on the nature of the threat or how was it was received.

Durham police were informed and initiated an investigation, according to the statement.

"Maxwell Heights SS will remain closed Monday and further updates will be provided to the school community once known," Wilkins said.