Max, Toronto dog found abandoned with note pleading for help, has a new family
Max was adopted on Friday, Toronto Humane Society says
Max the dog — a very good boy left abandoned earlier this month with a note from his previous owner saying that they could no longer afford to care for him — has found a new home.
After interest from several different families, the three-year-old dog was finally adopted last Friday, the Toronto Humane Society said in a news release Monday.
"His new family already loves him so much and he has a new dog sibling too!" the release said.
Max was found at Primrose Avenue Parkette in the Davenport neighbourhood on April 3. Affixed to his collar was a handwritten note that described him as "good with kids," "smart" and "a good boy."
The person who penned the note said they had lost their job and apartment and could no longer support Max.
Workers at the humane society were able to connect with the previous owner, but it was ultimately decided that the best option would be to find a new home for Max.
The news release noted that as the elevated cost of living continues to cause hardship for pet owners, the humane society's services are in high demand.
One such service is the urgent care program, which provides temporary care for animals while their owners are going through a difficult time.
