Child, woman killed in fiery Mississauga crash overnight

A woman and a child were killed in a crash in Mississauga overnight, police said Thursday.

The collision occurred around 2 a.m. at the corner of Mavis and Burnhamthorpe roads.

Both victims were without vital signs when paramedics arrived. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics were not able to confirm their ages.

Two men were also rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto.

More to come