Video of East York hit and run that killed teen released by police

Toronto police have taken the rare step of releasing disturbing video of an allegedly intentional hit and run that killed a 16-year-old in East York last month.

Matthew Dreaver was fatally struck by an SUV on Oct. 7.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Cedarvale and Bracebridge avenues around 2:15 a.m. that morning. Paramedics transported the victim with life-threatening injuries to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the SUV mounted the curb and struck Dreaver from behind.

The incident was captured by a nearby security camera.

The vehicle fled westbound on Bracebridge Avenue. Then it turned northbound onto Woodbine Avenue and then eastbound on O'Connor Drive, before continuing onto St. Clair Avenue E.

Police believe the SUV is a dark blue or black Hyundai Sante Fe manufactured between 2007 and 2012.

They believe it may have front-end damage from the collision.

Dreaver was a caring and loving boy, his mother says.

Police says they are searching for two suspects, both believed to be white men between the ages of 20 and 35.

The driver is described as having a round face and short to balding hair. He is about five-foot, ten-inches.

The passenger also has "short to balding hair" and is about five-foot, ten-inches tall.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or crime stoppers.