Mattel employee says toy company putting Mississauga warehouse staff at risk by staying open during COVID-19

A Mattel employee says the toy company is being careless with the lives of about 40 employees who work at its Mississauga warehouse by staying open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC Toronto agreed not to name the employee who fears they would lose their job for speaking out about their concerns.

"We distribute toys," said the employee. "I don't think in the crisis we're having right now, toys are essential."

Despite the employee's views, Mattel's Mississauga distribution centre meets the manufacturing industry criteria on Ontario's list of essential workplaces because it "distributes goods," although the company has told CBC News its workers don't have to come in if they feel they're at risk..

Following the announcement by the province on Friday that, according to epidemiological models, COVID-19 could kill 3,000 to 15,000 people in Ontario over the course of the pandemic, Premier Doug Ford announced tighter restrictions on what's considered an essential business, especially in the construction sector, in order to further restrict physical interactions.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford holds a media briefing on COVID-19 following the release of provincial modelling in Toronto on Friday, April 3, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

But the description of what's essential in terms of manufacturing and distribution workplaces remains vague.

"Businesses that extract, manufacture, process and distribute goods, products, equipment and materials, including businesses that manufacture inputs to other manufacturers" are exempt from Ontario's mandatory closure order, according to the list.

Toys 'not comparable to food and medicine'

"There could be so many other people staying home and helping to prevent the spread of this virus if the government had been more specific," said the Mattel employee. "We sell toys; it's not comparable to food and medicine."

In a statement, Mattel told CBC Toronto its distribution centre is open based on guidance from the Ontario government. And the company says it has implemented all guidelines issued by public health authorities, like recommending social distancing and sanitary measures.

On Friday, Ford said he'll continue to follow the advice of public health officials to determine whether the list of essential businesses needs to be further refined.

"I think it's the government's effort to keep the manufacturing and distribution systems in place and keep the economy going as much as possible," said business expert Richard Powers.

After that, the associate professor at the University of Toronto's Rotman School Management says it's up to employers to use their common sense and take steps to avoid putting their employees' health and safety at risk.

The Mattel employee told CBC Toronto warehouse staff interact with truck drivers daily as they ship and receive toys, games and baby products, like bouncy seats, that end up in stores like Walmart, Costco and Shoppers Drug Mart.

"Think of your employees and think of the rest of the public," said the employee. "It's employees, plus their families, plus everyone who walks in and out the warehouse — it's a lot of people put at risk needlessly."

In its statement, Mattel also said it has told employees that they don't have to come into work if they're not comfortable doing so — for any reason.

"The health and well-being of our employees, customers and partners is always our top priority," said the statement. "We continue to monitor and respond to updated guidance from the Ontario government."