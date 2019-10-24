Goodbye and thanks to Matt Galloway, Toronto's 'incredible' Metro Morning host

Thank you, Matt Galloway, from all of Toronto.

CBC Radio announced Thursday that Galloway will be the new host of The Current, the flagship national radio show.

Galloway's been one of the city's most beloved radio hosts for years, winning numerous awards along the way. Toronto Life has put him on its annual power list, while Now Magazine's readers have repeatedly voted him the city's best radio host.

"There is no greater thrill than talking every morning about the city you live in, and radio is still one of the best ways to do that," Galloway said after the news was announced.

"Toronto is filled with incredible stories, whether they're on the GO train, in the bike lanes or on Shawarma Row. It's been a huge honour to help tell those stories, even in a perpetually jet-lagged state."

On the show, Galloway grills politicians while diving into complex stories that affect daily life across the Greater Toronto Area. He's just as adept at throwing to a great song, or chatting with an enthusiast about songbirds.

Many Torontonians count him as a friend, even if they've never met him.

"Matt Galloway has been an incredible host for Metro Morning and the CBC Toronto team is very happy for him," said Marissa Nelson, CBC's Senior Managing Director in Ontario.

"For nearly 10 years, he's told the story of our diverse, incredible city and we know he'll be great in this new role." Galloway has been waking up dark and early to host the city's top-rated morning show since taking over for Andy Barrie in 2010.

We took the show on the rails this week and broadcast a special edition of Metro Morning from a GO Train. Matt and the team travelled through three GTA swing ridings, picking up guests along the way. Here's a look at how we did it. <a href="https://t.co/TWxsvwj5tG">pic.twitter.com/TWxsvwj5tG</a> —@metromorning

The network has already expressed its excitement about having Galloway join its ranks.

"Matt has done an outstanding job on Metro Morning. And while it is hard to think of a Metro Morning without Matt it is also important that our brightest and best get new opportunities," said Susan Marjetti, the executive director of CBC Radio.

"Audiences across the country are about to discover what Toronto listeners have long appreciated."

They might hear about Galloway's love of bread and running, too.

Galloway works with 'love for the city,' producer says

At Metro Morning, the team that works with Galloway wished him luck.

"It's been a massive privilege to work with Matt — his passion, his curiosity, his love for the city is such an inspiration, every day," said Jessica Low, the show's senior producer.

Low said she's excited for Galloway to work on the national stage, but added she's also happy "he'll get to sleep in a few extra hours every day."

Carla Turner, the show's executive producer, said Galloway will be missed but has an exciting challenge ahead at The Current.

"He is the editorial leader on Metro Morning and the credible, trusted voice Toronto turns to every day."

Galloway's final day as host of Metro Morning will be on Friday, Dec. 6, when he helps host CBC Toronto's annual fundraiser, Sounds of the Season.

If you want to share your favourite Matt moment, leave a comment below or get in touch via our social channels.