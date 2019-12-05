Matt Galloway says goodbye to Metro Morning

Metro Morning's Matt Galloway has been waking up before dawn for nearly a decade to host the show.

On Thursday, he bid adieu on his last show in studio.

The long-standing host is changing chairs to host The Current in the new year.

Here's what he said in his final goodbye to the Metro Morning team and his listeners:

I've had the best job in the city for the last 10 years or so and it comes with a number of things.

The hours are terrible. Don't let anybody tell you otherwise. But those terrible hours do come with this neat opportunity to see a window into your town that you wouldn't get if you were sleeping.

At 4 o'clock in the morning the city is a remarkable place. There are raccoons. There are skunks.

I should say one of my greatest accomplishments I think in this job is getting through the last decade without being sprayed by a skunk on the way. There have been very close calls and I don't want to jinx it by saying that I'm going to get sprayed tomorrow but hopefully I can go through this without being sprayed by a skunk.

There's also a real sense of potential in this city as it's sleeping and as it slowly wakes itself up. And I've never gotten over the fact that every morning I get to talk about the city that I live in.

It is an enormous privilege.

Not long after I started hosting the show, I was at a pub and I was watching soccer and a guy came up to me and he said, "You're the guy on the radio." I said, yes. He said "I hear you talk about the city all the time and how great it is." And then he kind of squared himself and he said, "It's nowhere near as good as you say it is. I've lived all over the place and Toronto is not that good. We're an average city at best."

There was a time when you heard a lot of that from people in this town and I think you hear a lot less of it now.

We've heard a couple of people over the course of this week say that from Masai Ujiri, to Shawn Micallef, to the Mayor of Toronto saying that there is a real sense that we can believe in ourselves. That the city does face wicked problems — and that we talk about them a lot on this program for sure — but the city also has the potential and the opportunity to tackle those problems and to do better and to be better.

And that's because the city is filled with people who do little, extraordinary things to make Toronto a better place. And meeting them and learning something that I didn't know about this town before I spoke with them has been the thing that gets me out of bed every morning.

This is a hard job to leave and I've been reminded of that over the last few weeks, but I'm really excited about what's next.

And I'm also really firm in the belief that somebody else deserves the chance to tell the stories of this city.

And so with the deadline looming and the clock ticking, there are a couple of people I need to thank for the last 10 years.

My family has been more patient with my perpetual jet lag than I deserved and I'm sorry to them for the things that I missed because I went to bed at 8 p.m. And I'm also sorry for being occasionally, just occasionally, a little cranky in the afternoon.

At the end of each week on this program I read the names of the people who make the show and I introduced them by saying "Metro Morning is" and then I read their names and I say that, that way, on purpose.

This is their show.

They find the guests. They uncover the stories. They make it possible for us to do crazy things like a live radio show from a moving streetcar and they make me sound smart or smart as they can every morning.

They are the best people that you could work with and the success of this program is their success.

And that also goes for the people who sit around this table.

We have a lot of fun in the morning. We actually do like each other. It's too early in the morning to fake something like that and I'll really miss hanging out with you and being with you in the middle of the night.

And I did say this earlier, I expect to be walking around the house talking to myself a lot more in the early morning starting after tomorrow.

Finally, I wanted to thank you on the other end of the wire.

We do a lot of work here and talking about the intimacy of radio. If you think about it, I'm about four inches away from microphone and if I was standing next to you talking like that it would be like whispering into your ear.

We have a show in a studio with a handful of people around us and you talk into this microphone and you have no idea once your voice goes into the microphone and into the wire where it ends up.

What you learn very quickly is that there are yes, indeed, people on the other end of the wire and it turns out that those people, and that's you, are caring and passionate about the city and all the things going on here.

You're active listeners. You expect a lot from us.

And if I didn't hit that bar you'd let me know, in person at the grocery store or on Twitter and handwritten note that I would get.

But you'd also be really generous and kind — when an interview stopped you in your tracks or made you late for work because you were in the car and you couldn't turn off the radio.

You could listen to anything in the morning and yet, you've chosen to listen to us and I've never taken that privilege for granted.

Thank you for listening. I hope I've earned your trust.

I hope you'll come tomorrow to see us. Sounds of the Season is the most fun you could ever have doing a radio program. It's going to be amazing, it's for a good cause.

And I should mention that I'm not gonna be going too far. The Current as they say begins at 8:37 a.m. on CBC Radio 1.

In the meantime, my name's Matt Galloway and we are Metro Morning. Good morning.