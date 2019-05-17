A massive Raptors logo has been painted onto a downtown park

If the city wasn't already basketball crazy, a downtown park just got a major makeover in the name of the game.

A massive Raptors logo was painted onto the turf at Canoe Landing Park Friday.

A massive Raptors logo has been painted onto the turf at Canoe Landing Park, near Front and Spadina. 0:34

The mayor says it's a homecoming present for the team when they get back in the city for Game 3 on Sunday.

"We have a pretty big-sized logo here to cheer on the Raptors to go into Game 2 and with the rest of this series with Milwaukee," said Mayor John Tory, standing by the field Friday morning.

The city did something similar for the Blue Jays when they made the playoffs in 2015.

Tory also says he plans to tweet a photo of the logo to the mayor of Milwaukee to prove this city has more love for their team than his.