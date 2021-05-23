Protest in support of Palestinians fills Yonge-Dundas Square, moves to Israeli consulate

A large group of protesters marched through Yonge-Dundas Square on Saturday afternoon, drumming and chanting in support of Palestinians in Gaza following 11 days of violent conflict in the Middle East.

The demonstration, organized by the Palestinian Youth Movement, began at 3 p.m. in Yonge-Dundas Square and moved northbound until it reached the Israeli consulate on Bloor Street.

Hundreds of demonstrators waved flags, carried signs and chanted slogans, including "Free, free Palestine" and "Palestine will never die."

There was a heavy police presence in the area of the gathering. Toronto police tweeted out multiple road closures, but would not say how many people were in attendance at the protest.

A close-up of the rally at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto on Saturday. (Chris Gargus/CBC)

As of Saturday at 8 p.m., police had no information about any arrests made in connection with the rally. A spokesperson for the force also said he was not aware of any reports of violence.

Thousands gathered across Canada in pro-Palestinian protests over the last two weeks. Last weekend, large demonstrations broke out in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Vancouver. More rallies and vigils were held during the week.

Saturday marked the first full day of a ceasefire, agreed to by Israel and Hamas, that went into effect early Friday morning. (Chris Gargus/CBC)

Protesters have denounced the violence against the Palestinian people amid the conflict between Israeli forces and the Hamas militant group.

Saturday marked the first full day of a ceasefire, agreed to by Israel and Hamas, that went into effect early Friday morning. It marked the end of a devastating 11-day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and brought life in much of Israel to a standstill.

Earlier Saturday, another group displayed banners in solidarity with Palestinians, holding banners along several different bridges overlooking Highway 401 in Toronto.