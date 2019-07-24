2 men seriously injured after shooting involving masked man near Eglinton and Dufferin

Two men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near Eglinton and Oakwood avenues Tuesday evening.

Police were called around 8 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun chasing and shooting at two other men, according to Const. Allyson-Douglas Cook.

Police arrived on scene to find two men with gunshot wounds. Both men suffered serious injuries, she said.

The victims are currently in hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the armed man was wearing what looked like a ski mask or bandanna, and was last seen running east on Eglinton Avenue.

Police were searching the area late Tuesday for the suspect.